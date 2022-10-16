Redefining food among Day 2 highlights of E.A.T. Conference 2022 in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 16): The redefining of food across all various aspects was among the highlights of the second day of the ‘E.A.T: Taste of Borneo Conference 2022’ at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday.

The keynote speaker Violet Oon pointed out the need to champion one’s food culture and heritage to the world.

“We have to show that we have a story to share, creating something from the many cultures that we have in our country together,” she said in her presentation on ‘Heritage Redefined: Violet Oon Singapore’.

Dubbed as ‘the Grand Dame of Singapore Peranakan Cuisine’, Oon said if the community did not step up to uphold the preservation of the cultural heritage bestowed to the land, a part of the country’s identity would be lost.

In her session on ‘The Evolution of Food and Beverage (F&B) Space’, COOKHOUSE founder Huen Su San, said to have pioneered the concept of a shared kitchen space, regarded the changes in food technology, services, concept development and also the food delivery service collectively as a revolution in F&B consumerism.

She added that the ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic had caused several budding chefs to be stranded from their usual workstations.

Coincidentally, having established the COOKHOUSE around 2019, she said the cloud kitchen had introduced a convenient alternative, namely a shared space, where budding food entrepreneurs could rent a space from them without the need for injecting heavy capital investment.

Meanwhile, Roots Restaurant executive chef John Lim, and DINEWITHFED chef cum owner Hazel Tang, both believed that Kuching had the makings ‘to further evolve within the gastronomy game’.

Having spent some time away from Sarawak during her tenure in Singapore, Chef Tang noticed that experimental eating through the expression of heritage had slowly made its way into the state.

Chef Lim, on the other hand, credited the circle of his culinary community as being supportive in a number of experimental projects.

Day 2 also hosted a panel session, ‘Next-Gen Supper Club + Kitchen Takeover + Guest Shift’, involving Saveur consulting executive chef William Ragonneau, and Giffard Liqueurs & Syrups brand developer and beverage innovation manager TJ Antony who talked about various insights regarding the trends in the F&B industry.

A session on ‘Philanthropy in Culinary’ featured PichaEats co-founder Suzanne Ling as the speaker, who highlighted food as having the ability to communicate culture and cultivate empathy.

Having worked with refugee communities by providing them with the opportunity and a platform to make ends meet through her company, Ling was highly optimistic about the changes that ‘would ripple ahead’.

“By breaking barriers and giving support, we are enabling new beginnings for this community and empowering them to earn their living through food,” she said.

Earthlings Coffee Workshop co-founder Kenny Lee handled the ‘Profit Talk: Specialty Coffee Culture – Good Coffee, Bad Coffee’ session, where he shared with the participants about ‘the world currently on the fourth wave of the coffee trend’.

In his presentation, he described the fourth wave of coffee being ‘the frontier for the coffee community’ to source for good coffee, rich in both taste and quality, which would slowly transition itself as the new global standard.

In her session on ‘Cooking Up An Entrepreneurial-Centric Brand’, Alleena Abdullah dubbed a company’s vision as playing a significant role in setting the tone and identity of any brand.

The founder of marketing-consultancy company, Yellow Tree, further pointed out a vision as ‘the change that you would want to see in the world, acting as the mission statement of a brand’.

“The brand’s vision dictates on how the community sees the company, and without establishing a vision to support your identity, you are severing the route on establishing a relationship with any potential customer/client who shares the same vision as you do,” she stressed.

Another session themed ‘Using Technology and Data to Increase Sales’ was conducted, with Alexander Lowell Small as the speaker, who revealed that with the right usage of data analytic and metrics, restaurateurs should be able to cut off losses and increase their profit margins.

“By utilising a specific frequency of data to dictate which day of the week attracts the lowest amount customers, restaurateurs would be able to cut the losses in handling and preparations,” he said, adding that the implementation of technologies like the Point-of-Sales (POS) integration would ‘indubitably’ help businesses process sales, handle payments, manage inventory and even employees and customers queries through specific software and hardware programmes.

In his presentation on ‘Should I Franchise My Restaurant?’, Datuk Abdul Malik Abdullah said franchisors should look after or help a franchisee who was struggling with the business.

“Imagine the relationship of a franchisor and a franchisee as ‘husband and wife’ — if none of you are working together in establishing a proper footing and foundation, both of you would slowly crumble from the mess.”

Abdul Malik also said if the franchisee was doing well after the intervention and the support that came together with it, the franchisor would benefit from the change and growth.

Day 2 of the conference concluded with a virtual presentation on ‘Conquering Singapore: One Curry Puff At A Time’ by the Old Chang Kee Ltd director (Malaysian operations) Philip Chow.

In this showcase, Chow shared with those at BCCK the story of how Old Chang Kee had evolved from a single stall cart into a modern-day franchisee throughout a journey spanning more than 60 years.

The Borneo Post is the official media partner for E.A.T: Taste of Borneo Conference 2022, which continues today.