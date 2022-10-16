Sabah products promoted in Paris

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 16): The Global Entrepreneur One Stop Centre (GLOPEC) made the initiative to promote the awareness of Sabah’s local Halal and healthful food and beverages as a business value proposition among French and European businesses at SIAL Paris 2022 from October 15 to 19.

The Halal and healthful food and beverages products are a business value proposition that will appeal to the consumers during this period of transitions, reinventions, and transformations underway in the food industry which has accelerated during the pandemic period.

Sabah products are produced with the highest level of care in product manufacturing – not only in refraining from using forbidden ingredients, but in caring for the environment, social well-being, and good governance.

GLOPEC participates as one of the exhibitors at the Malaysian

Pavilion under the organization of MATRADE. SIAL Paris is the leading exhibition of food service products with more than 7,020 French and international exhibitors from 109 countries displaying their food and beverages products.

GLOPEC was established through a strategic partnership between Yayasan Sabah Group and Bumiputera Agenda Steering Committee (TERAJU) in 2021 as a platform to assist Sabah SMEs in growing their business operations and connecting them to a large network of global suppliers and importers.

GLOPEC functions as the contact point that engages will all business-related agencies and governing bodies in the targeted markets as well as suppliers and buyers to disseminate verified information and business opportunities related to the participating Sabah SMEs.

The company also provides training courses to SMEs to provide insights into the global business climate, marketing, promotion and publicity campaigns, trade relations programme and participation in trade fairs.

The participation at SIAL Paris 2022 will see the sharing of knowledge between GLOPEC and the trade to explore business opportunities, acquaint with new consumer trends, food innovations and marketing tie-ups.

“This is indeed another significant milestone for GLOPEC in expanding its international footprints. Yayasan Sabah Group is happy to witness the continuous progress of hard work by GLOPEC and we are excited with the opportunity to collaborate, tap and leverage on interested parties’ knowledge and experience to market Made in Sabah products in the French and other European markets,” said Director of Yayasan Sabah and Executive Chairman of Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd (ICSB), Dato Sri Haji Ghulam Haidar@Yusof bin Khan Bahadar.

“Sabah welcomes all French and European market trading players to partner with GLOPEC to capitalize on the prospects of Halal and healthful products produced from Sabah in the European region,” he added.