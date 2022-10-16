Sarawak culinary to strive for creativity, innovation in showcasing culinary heritage

KUCHING (Oct 16): From ‘ayam pansuh’ to ‘cake lapis’ and ‘umai’, Sarawak is poised to become a major food tourism destination in South East Asia.

Speaking to The Borneo Post, Singapore’s Violet Oon, 73, awarded the Lifetime Achievement for Outstanding Contribution to Tourism 2019 by the Singapore Tourism Board, shared her view on how Sarawak’s food can play its role as a main attraction for tourists and international culinarians.

“You know, to me when I visit a place, getting to know its food is one of the best ways to get to know about the local culture and traditions,” said Oon.

“The experience teaches one about its heritage, culture, tradition and culinary techniques and how to appreciate food and drink that reflects the local or national cuisine,” she added.

Pointing out Sarawak’s diverse and exotic mixed cuisine created by over 20 ethnicities, she said those in the local culinary field must strive for creativity and innovation in showcasing its rich traditional culinary heritage to ensure that Sarawak’s food tourism can find its place in the international arena.

“Sarawak culture is so deep and it deserves more than a passing interest. It can and should be respected more by people who are from the culinary field.

“You (Sarawakian) are the best ambassadors for Sarawak. You should reach people who are serious about food so that they can write and share about your food.

“The way of promoting it must be done carefully so that it doesn’t become a gimmick. Yes, you may use influencers if you want to reach younger people but they should not be the only avenues to showcase your food and its culture.

“Food tourism and gastronomy are also to be introduced to serious foodies who travel to eat and to discover the next big food find,” she stressed.

Describing the food and beverage industry’s vital role in Sarawak, Oon said gastronomy experience can contribute to long-term sustainability of the local agriculture sector and also to the community.

She shared that she was most impressed with the Kelabit highland feasts that she had encountered as the food is sourced from nature, healthy and embodies the trend towards sustainability.

She also believed that “tuak”, “gula apong” and Bario salt may become the next big find amongst food connoisseurs and culinarians.

“Tourism activity that revolves around experiencing food is referred to as food tourism or gastronomy tourism.

“For example, your three-layered tea should be promoted along Sarawak Laksa and Sarawak Kolo Mee because it’s unique and kedondong juice too. So what you need to do is to present these in a very stylish, elegant way to promote it internationally. For example, use local flowers to make it a beautiful tropical setting,” she suggested.

“You don’t need to use roses or carnations because the food and drinks that you present should reflect the heritage and terroir (natural environment) of the cuisine,” she said, adding that the state’s recognition as ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’ by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) marks a major milestone for Sarawak.

On another note, Oon who is also a culinary icon, chef, restaurateur and food writer from Singapore said she is looking forward to sharing the pleasures and treasures of Sarawak food in the island republic.

Earlier, in her keynote address, the Singaporean icon for Peranakan cuisine had shared her 50 years of experience as a chef, journalist, sociologist, writer and food critic in the global food scene with the participants.

She also shared her unfortunate story of having a stroke.

Dubbed as the ‘Grand Dame of Singapore’s Peranakan Cuisine’, Oon has been Singapore’s ‘Food Ambassador’ since 1988.

To date, Oon has written three cookbooks: ‘Peranakan Cooking’, ‘Violet Oon Cooks’, and ‘A Singapore Family Cookbook’.

Her accolades included induction to the ‘Singapore Women’s Hall of Fame’ by the Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations in 2016; the ‘Lifetime Achievement for Outstanding Contribution to Tourism’ awarded to her by the Singapore Tourism Board in 2019; as well as appearances on Fox TV and Martha Stewart Radio, and also as a guest in Andrew Zimmern’s ‘Bizarre Food’ series.

Oon presented a keynote speech at the EAT Conference in Kuching on Saturday.

Held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching, the conference is jointly organised by Kuching Chefs Association (KCA), ARC Creators (ARC) and BCCK with the support from the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak and Business Event Sarawak (BESarawak).

For more information on the conference and post-conference initiative, visit https://eatconference.com/.

