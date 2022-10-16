Shafie: Warisan’s candidacy for Kota Marudu seat in GE15 will be looked into

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 16): Parti Warisan (Warisan) President Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal today said that the issue of the party’s candidacy for the Kota Marudu parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15) will be looked into.

Shafie said this when asked to comment on Bandau assemblyman Datuk Wetrom Bahanda’s claim that he would be Warisan’s candidate for the Kota Marudu parliamentary seat in GE15.

“The candidate is another matter, joining Warisan that is a consideration that is important for us first. We will look into it. What is important for us is that the candidate is winnable (as) there is no point of fielding a candidate who cannot win. At the end of the day, it is winning the election, we need the number.

“If he is a winnable candidate, what’s wrong with it? After all he is a Sabahan. On top of that we want to unite Sabahans too. I have spelt this out clearly in my roadshows throughout the state, let Sabahans be united.

“If they are offering themselves why not, even Pairin too, why not, he is my old friend,” said Shafie when met during a walkabout at the Gaya Sunday market.

He stressed that to be a member of Warisan, there must be sincerity.

“In the interest of Sabahans, I have spelt it out clearly if Pairin, Max, PBS is willing to work us why not. We are sincere, we opened our door, we are not saying that we are so arrogant that we can do it alone.

“But nevertheless, we have to be very selective and very meticulous in looking to see that the sincerity is there,” he said.

It was reported on Saturday that Wetrom, the Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister told a function in Matunggong that he was leaving Bersatu for Warisan.

Wetrom, who contested the new seat of Bandau in the 2020 state polls won with a 3,363-vote majority, defeating candidates from Warisan, the United Sabah National Organisation, Parti Cinta Sabah, Liberal Democratic Party and an independent.

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) secretary-general Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun on Saturday confirmed that Wetrom has quit Bersatu and that the latter’s move was expected.

“True & expected. He wanted to stand as MP in Kota Marudu against incumbent Max Ongkili. That’s all (sic)” replied Masidi in a WhatsApp message when asked about the issue.

A photo of Wetrom and his supporters doing the W sign, has been circulating on the social media on Saturday afternoon, with many saying that he is joining Parti Warisan (Warisan).

The W sign is a Warisan sign used by its supporters.