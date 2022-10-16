Tiang: Voters 30 to 50 years old game changers in GE15

SIBU (Oct 16): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth chief, Michael Tiang, opines that voters in the age bracket of between 30 and 50 years will continue to be the game changer in the coming 15th General Election (GE15).

His personal opinion was that Undi18 is unlikely to be the ‘kingmaker’ for the parliamentary polls, as claimed by certain quarters.

“We know that most young people have no idea what politics is, and which political party (to choose), because the implementation of automatic voters registration and lowering the voting age to 18 was only implemented recently.

“I believe many young people still cannot make their decision or even identify issues. But as far as GE15 is concerned, we just have to see how it happens.

“I don’t think their votes will be the kingmaker or will tip the scale. I don’t think so because many of them still follow how their seniors vote.

“The so called ‘kingmaker’, I would say, are those (voters aged) 30 to 50 years old – still that group.

“On the other hand, those aged 30 years old and below are still very new and fresh but is a good beginning. The deciding group is still those aged 30 to 50 years old. That is my personal opinion,” said Tiang, who is also Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

The Pelawan assemblyman was speaking to reporters, after handing an award letter to the contractor, Gendie Anyau, to construct a public carpark costing RM175,000 on a piece of land beside SMK Deshon at Jalan Sena here Friday.

Tiang, however, added that Undi18 is an opportunity to open the political arena for young voters because many aged 18 to 20 years old have already started paying income tax.

As taxpayers, they have all the right to voice out their own rights, their welfare, their interests through their votes, he added.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting, Councillor Ling Hua Wee and SMK Deshon principal Tan Kim Hock were among those present at the event.