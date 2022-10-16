Two arrested after being found working in unlicensed bistro in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 16): The Padawan district police arrested two suspects after they were found to be working in an unlicensed bistro at MJC Batu Kawa here around 2.55am today.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, in a statement today, said a team of police from the district police’s Criminal Investigations Department who conducted the raid, arrested the suspects after they failed to produce a valid licence for the bistro.

“The suspects, a male and a female aged 37 and 26 respectively are being investigated under Section 5(1) of the Entertainment Ordinance 2000,” he added.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the suspects did not have a past criminal record.

“Police also seized the equipment including a sound system, a laptop, a microphone that were used to operate the bistro and two receipts bearing the bistro’s business name,” he added.