Uggah: Ensure Betong constituency remains ‘unassailable fortress’ of GPS in GE15

KUCHING (Oct 16): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has urged voters in Betong to ensure that the Betong parliamentary constituency remains an “unassailable fortress” of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government in the 15th general election (GE15).

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president and Bukit Saban assemblyman said the people in Betong can look forward to more development under the GPS government.

“The oppositions have tried in past elections to conquer Betong but their efforts had been rejected. When Betong is again under the GPS government, the people can look forward to a better future.

“We have now the Betong Division Development Agenda to chart out the division further progress and prosperity. Moreover, RM1.5 billion worth of budget has been granted for this,” he said before presenting grants totalling RM300,000 to the village security and development committees and women bureaus from 94 longhouses in his constituency in Spaoh yesterday.

In view of the coming northeast monsoon, Uggah called on villagers to report any damage to roads or bridges or soil erosion to their elected representatives.

“We expect heavy rain and flood to occur within the period from this December to January next year. You can easily do this through your WhatsApp group where your elected representatives are also members.

“Please send us the pictures as well. We can then contact the relevant department(s) to do the repairs or take the necessary action,” he said.

Uggah also reminded community leaders to report to their elected representatives of any delay in the implementation of Rural Transformation Projects and Minor Rural Projects.

“When we, the elected representatives provide the grants for such projects, we expect them to be completed properly and on schedule.

“When there are delays, this will defeat the objective of the government in providing the infrastructure to benefit the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uggah said repair works on a part of the Ulu Luban Road, affected by a sinkhole, would proceed today, following a visit to the area last night.