Umno not contesting in Penampang

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 16): Umno would not be contesting in the P.174 Penampang parliamentary seat.

“The candidate is not from Umno. I can confirm that,” said Umno Penampang division head Datuk Mohd Hasnol Datuk Ayub, who is also Penampang Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman.

He added that he hopes that the candidate to vie for the P.174 Penampang parliamentary seat comes from BN.

“I am confident that the BN party in Penampang is stronger, or at par with other parties that we would be working with,” he said at the launch of the Wanita Umno, Youth movement, Puteri Umno and Umno for P.174 Penampang division 2022 at the Shangri-La’s Tanjung Aru Resort on Sunday. Also launched was the party’s election machinery for Penampang.

Nevertheless, he said that they will respect the decision if they are required to support other parties that are working with BN.

“But our hope is for our candidate from BN for Penampang,” he reiterated.

Hasnol added that they are still in the dark about the candidate who would be fielded in Penampang.

The coalition parties within BN are Umno, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) and Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA).

Hasnol also reminded the delegates who were present at the event that the 15th General Election is important as it would decide the future of their children and grandchildren.

He also said that the present government was not as strong as it was led by various parties, and the nation was faced with such a situation that it would be good to return the mandate to the people to decide a stronger government capable of ensuring a better future.

“What is important is for BN to work together — Umno, PBRS, MIC and MCA. This is clear. We show that in Penampang, we have no problem working together,” he said.