Warisan has many potential candidates – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 16): Parti Warisan is currently vetting the list of its potential candidates for the Kota Kinabalu parliamentary seat.

Its president, Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal who was met during a walkabout at the Gaya Street Sunday market on Sunday, said that the name of the candidate will be announced when the time is right.

“We have many options (and) we are vetting all the potential candidates,” he said when asked if Warisan has a suitable candidate to field in the coming 15th general election.

So far, Warisan has named Bongawan assemblyman Dr Daud Yusof as its candidate for Kimanis, incumbent Ahmad Hassan for Papar and lawyer Datuk Adnan Puteh to contest in Sipitang.

Datuk Rozman Isli would also be defending the Labuan seat, he had said.

Shafie and Warisan deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking are expected to defend the Semporna and Penampang seats respectively.

According to Shafie, Warisan’s candidates for the general election must be winnable ones as there would be no point of fielding an individual who would not be victorious.

On the candidacy of Dr Daud, Shafie said the Bongawan assemblyman could wrestle the seat from Barisan Nasional (BN).

“When I listed out all the candidates, it is not selecting any Tom, Dick or Harry, Dr Daud is a winnable candidate, a YB and is capable,” he said.

On whether the decision to choose Dr Daud reflects that Warisan does not have much choice of capable winnable leaders in the constituency, Shafie replied, “there are”.

“I told him (Dr Daud) that you go for parliament but when the time comes, you have to surrender the Bongawan seat. We have a principle within our system, where it is a convention that only the party president and deputy president can hold two seats,” he said.

Shafie also said that he appreciates the Chinese community in Sabah because they are looking after the Sabahan interest and that has been the way for a long time.

“In my 30 over years in politics, I noted that the Chinese in Sabah are different from their peers in Peninsular Malaysia. The bonding (among the different races) in Sabah is there and this is rarely seen in Peninsular Malaysia.

“I believe that this 15th general election they are very focused, they have clarity in their mind and this is what happened in Sarawak which is an example that the mindset in Sabah must also change,” he stressed.