Wee urges Kuching people to participate in more jogathons, runs

KUCHING (Oct 16): The people of Kuching are encouraged to participate in more jogathons or runs which are beneficial to their health.

Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng who made this call, opined that such activities are not only good for health but people can also enjoy having family time together and doing charity at the same time.

“We normally have jogathons or runs organised during the weekends and everyone should take this opportunity to participate in this kind of healthy activities,” Wee said after flagging off the participants for the 5km run of the Run For Love programme at Kuching South City Council (MBKS) compound this morning.

The event was jointly organised by the Kuching Society of Community leadership and Economic Development (Seasolin) and Traits Event and Management Sdn Bhd to raise funds for the Dyslexia Association of Sarawak.

More than 650 runners, including more than 200 from Sarawak Energy Bhd took part in the run.

“We also encourage our staff to actively participate in our “Shall We Walk programme” which will be a walk once each week around the MBKS building.

“Apart from that, our staff are encouraged to use the lift less by taking the lift up the floors and then walk down the stairs or walk both ways,” he said.

“If you have the time, you can jog or walk in the early mornings or late afternoons to sustain a healthy lifestyle,” added Wee.

Meanwhile, Dyslexia Association of Sarawak president Dr Haironi Yusoff thanked MBKS for providing the venue for the event and Wee for flagging off the runners for the 5km.

“October is actually World Dyslexia Month and this is why we are holding this event.

“On behalf of the children and Dyslexia Association of Sarawak, we would like thank everyone who are here today to support this meaningful event,” she said.

The association also received a donation of RM5,000 from Seasolin.

Also present were Dyslexia Association of Sarawak patron Datin Azerina Mohd Arip, Seasolin secretary Tee Sing Chee and Traits Event and Management Sdn Bhd director Melissa Beh.