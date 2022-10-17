Beluran farmers organisation, Nestlin to market bird’s nests

BELURAN: The Beluran Area Farmers Organisation (PPK) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nestlin Malaysia Sdn Bhd to market Beluran swiftlets’ nests involving an annual value of RM4 million for a period of five years.

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee witnessed the signing ceremony held in conjunction with the launch of the Beluran Swiftlets Festival in Sabah.

“They (bird’s nest operators in Beluran) can sell directly to PPK at a better price without manipulation from middlemen,” Ronald told reporters after officiating at the launch of the festival.

“In Beluran alone, there are 1,100 bird’s nest houses being cultivated by the Beluran people and this is 25 per cent of the total number of bird’s nest houses in Sabah,” he said.

Ronald said the collaboration will focus on five aspects which include the sharing of expertise, management strategy, infrastructure sharing, advisory services and product marketing.

On the Beluran Switflets Festival, Ronald said it was organised in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Farmers’ Organisation Authority.

He said the programme relates to the bird’s nest and the agro-based industry and involves PPK as the programme aims to promote the swiftlets industry among the rural agro-food community who form the bulk of the farming community.

The programme also directly disseminates information about the government’s latest approaches and policies to the local community.

Earlier, Ronald inaugurated the Beluran PPK Swiflets Nest Processing Centre which will benefit more than 800 bird’s nest operators as well as create job opportunities for at least 50 farmers’ children in the area.

According to him, the processing centre, now fully operational in collaboration with Nestlin Malaysia was developed by the Farmers Organisation Authority with a RM1.4 million allocation and has a monthly production capacity of 100 kg. — Bernama