China woman jailed four months for soliciting in Kuching

KUCHING (June 8): A 52-year-old China woman was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment by the Magistrates’ Court here today for soliciting for prostitution.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar meted out the sentence against Liu Shuxiu, after she pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 372B of the Penal Code which provides for an imprisonment of not exceeding one year, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Zaiton also ordered Liu’s sentence to take effect from the date of her arrest on Sept 28, this year and for her to be referred to the Malaysian Immigration Department after serving her sentence.

Liu was found soliciting for prostitution at a reflexology centre in Jalan Rock here during a police raid around 8.30pm on Sept 28, this year.

Among the items confiscated during the raid under ‘Ops Noda’ were a condom and RM100 cash.

Meanwhile, in the Sessions Court, Liu was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment after she pleaded guilty for overstaying in Malaysia.

Judge Maris Agan also ordered Liu’s sentence to take effect on her date of arrest.

Liu she was charged under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2001), punishable under Section 15(4) of the same Act.

It is understood that her travel document had expired since January this year.

The case was prosecuted separately by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang and deputy public prosecutor Norshafatihah Nor Azmi while Liu was unrepresented by a legal counsel.