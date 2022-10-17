Choose leaders who can voice out community’s needs in Parliament, Dayak voters called

MIRI (Oct 17): The local Dayak non-government organisations (NGOs) here are calling upon the community to make the right choice when casting their ballots in the coming 15th General Election (GE15).

In this respect, Teresang Dayak Club founder Ugik Jalit highlights the importance of ensuring that the elected representatives would ‘sincerely work for the people and take care of their welfare and at the same time, bring in development to their respective areas’.

“We want leaders who will voice out our needs in Parliament; those who will be on the ground regularly to address our needs and also listen to our concerns when it comes to implementing any policy or development.

“Most importantly, the MPs must work for all races, so that everyone can benefit from any policy and development that are being implemented,” he said.

Sharing his sentiments, Kaban Menyadi Club founder Thomas Patrick called upon fellow Dayak to vote for a leader who would implement the much-needed infrastructures in their area.

“It is important that we have a leader who actually walks the talk, and does not make empty promises.

“If a party or a leader had promised to make a road for your village but had not done so during his or her period in office, then there’s no reason to keep voting for the same ‘mistake’,” he pointed out.

Thomas also stressed that a good leader would always have the needs of the people in mind and would strive to bring development to his constituents.

“This is vital as everyone, whether in the urban or rural areas, wants a government that will ensure continuous development so that they would not be left behind in the national development agenda.”

In his remarks, Terabai Dayak Labung Mansau Association founder Laurence Uri also advised fellow Dayaks against being influenced by any quarters in making their choice.

Instead, he called upon them to study the political parties and the candidates thoroughly.

“Don’t just follow others who tell you who to vote for; rather, study the candidates and the parties before making any decision to ensure that you’d pick those with solid integrity and those who would always have the people’s interest at heart.

“Of course we want an honest candidate, and that said, we too need to be honest in making our choice,” he said, while expressing hope that the person chosen would be concerned not only about bringing development to his constituents, but also preventing them from being denied of their rights.

For Williejam Bisa, a ‘kuntau’ (Dayak martial art) instructor from Sibu, he hoped that more youths aged 18 and above would go out to vote in the GE15, in view of them being the generation that would determine the future of the country.

“This younger generation must exercise their rights now that they are able to vote.

“They must understand that their votes would determine the kind of government that would lead them to the future.

“So uphold and exercise your rights – do not regard election as something unimportant, because your votes will determine our future,” he said.