Covid-19: S’wak records 424 cases in Epid Week 41

KUCHING (Oct 17): Sarawak’s weekly Covid-19 cases continued to decline in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 41 with 424 cases compared to the 442 cases in the previous week, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said most of the cases were either asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms. Six cases were in either Category 3, 4 or 5.

No Covid-19 fatality was reported in Epid Week 41.

To date, Sarawak has recorded a cumulative tally of 316,544 cases.

Kuching district continued to top the list of cases with 172 cases, followed by Sibu (67), Miri (50), Bintulu (26), Mukah (17), Bau (15) while both Sarikei and Serian recorded 10 cases each.

Other districts recorded single-digit cases.