Dr Sim: SUPP going all out to ensure GPS victory in GE15

MIRI (Oct 17): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) is going all out to ensure that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) would fly high with a big victory in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Its president Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian thus called upon all party members to uphold this common goal for the sake of a better future for Sarawak.

“For Sarawak, I need every one of us to make sure that SUPP will not only win in Miri, Sibu, Sarikei and Kuching, but will also make sure that GPS will win in Sarawak.

“We will be strong if we come together,” he said in his speech for the SUPP Miri-Sibuti Parliamentary Liaison Committee installation ceremony at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club (EVGCC) yesterday.

Dr Sim further stressed that GPS victory in GE15 as being ‘very important’, in that it would allow the state government, under GPS, to continue all efforts to restore Sarawak’s rights as enshrined in Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“If we’re strong, we could do it (restore Sarawak’s rights). This parliamentary election is very important.

“We can tell West Malaysia, how they can benefit from us.”

On SUPP’s potential candidate for Miri parliamentary seat, Dr Sim said the party would arrive at the final decision later on.

“Once the decision is made, every party branch and every member must support the decision.”

Minister of Transport Sarawak and Senadin assemblyman Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin shared Dr Sim’s spirit.

He acknowledged that the GE15 would be the first time for the state government to be involved in a parliamentary election under the ruling coalition of GPS.

“GPS’ mission is very clear, which is ‘Sarawak first’. Therefore, this coming election is important in determining the future of Sarawakians.

“We Sarawakians must strongly stay united and together, we fight for Sarawak’s rights and its future.

“Only with full mandate and power given by the people, can we negotiate to get back Sarawak’s rights.”

Also present at the event were SUPP secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting who is SUPP Piasau branch chairman, SUPP organising secretary Datuk Mathew Chen, and SUPP’s publicity and information chief Mayor Adam Yii who is SUPP Pujut branch chairman.