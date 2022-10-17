Dr Yii: GPS should have compelled EC to introduce electoral reforms

KUCHING (Oct 17): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government should have used its position to compel the Election Commission (EC) to introduce all necessary electoral reforms including absentee voting for Sarawakians and Sabahans living outside the two regions, said Bandar Kuching incumbent Dr Kelvin Yii.

In a statement yesterday, he said real electoral reforms would have more long-term effect, rather than merely a short-term gap measure which may come at a financial cost.

“This is something I have been pushing for since the beginning to protect the rights of East Malaysians to vote and facilitate their participation in the democratic process. The right to vote is not just a right for the rich or those that can afford to fly back to vote.

“When the EC meets on Oct 20, on top of announcing the election dates itself, they should announce reforms to allow Sarawakians and Sabahans to vote without the need to spend thousands just to travel all the way to exercise their fundamental rights,” he said.

“If GPS had not gone along with the wishes of Umno to have an early election, such reforms could have been prioritised to be put in place for the benefit of Sarawakians and Sabahans before elections are called.”

Dr Yii said these reforms and many more would ensure GE15 is ‘safer, fairer and easier’ for more voters to be part of the electoral process.

“It is estimated that up to 20 per cent of eligible Sarawakian and Sabahan voters are living and working in Peninsular Malaysia.

“Many Malaysians, including Sabahans and Sarawakians, are compelled to find jobs far from their homes due to unequal economic development among the states.

“Such reforms are important to encourage more voter participation, especially for elections held in both Sarawak and Sabah,” he said.

He said these out-of-region voters should not be further burdened financially or put at risk especially during a pandemic by having to travel back to their constituencies just to exercise their fundamental right to vote.