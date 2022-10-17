DSP Wong Tee Kue is new Simunjan police chief

KUCHING (Oct 17): DSP Wong Tee Kue has taken over as the new Simunjan police chief.

Sarawak deputy police commissioner Dato Mancha Ata witnessed the handing over of duties between outgoing Simunjan acting police chief ASP Honchin Ludu and Wong at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters this morning.

Wong is well-known for his achievement as the five-time SEA Games hammer throw champion from 1991 to 2001.

In the police force, he helmed the post as a traffic investigation officer when he served in Peninsular Malaysia.

Upon his return to Sarawak, he served various positions, including as crime investigation officer as well as the chief for Lanang police station in Sibu.

“With my appointment as the new Simunjan police chief, I will be doing my best for the local communities there,” he said when met by reporters after the handover ceremony.

Earlier, Mancha had also witnessed the handover of duties of the Sarawak contingent police Integrity and Standard Compliance Department between its outgoing chief DSP Tansli Mering and ACP Roselina Daud.

He also witnessed the handing over of duties of Police Family Association (Perkep) between its outgoing chairperson Rohida Zaidel to Tan Poh Choo.