DVSS confirms pig carcasses in Bau positive for ASF

KUCHING (Oct 17): Samples taken from pigs which recently died at Jalan Semadang-Jambusan in Bau returned positive for African Swine Fever (ASF), said Dr Adrian Susin Ambud.

The Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) director confirmed this with The Borneo Post when contacted on Monday.

“Yes, it is confirmed by the State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (SVDL) on the samples collected,” he said.

Recently, a photo of a pile of pig carcasses dumped in an unknown area had gone viral on social media, with a recording a woman claiming the pigs were dying in Bau.

Dr Adrian said there were a total of 20 carcasses found and they have since been properly disposed off by DVSS after obtaining consent from the landowner.

However, he said the perpetrators responsible for illegally dumping the carcasses there had yet to be caught but the department is monitoring all nearby pig farms.

“There are three pig farms nearby within a 10-kilometre radius. We are currently monitoring all the pig farms near the area and conducting checks on their pigs,” he said.

In the recording, the woman alleged the pig population in Bau “had been wiped out” and added she would stop taking pork meat for the time being.

In response to her allegations, Dr Adrian assured that pork currently sold in the market is safe for human consumption as all pigs are sourced from disease-free farms and ASF does not affect humans.

“DVSS would like to remind farmers not to (illegally) dump (pig) carcasses, as stern action will be taken against them under the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999,” he said.