Education Ministry sec-gen told to lodge report with MACC on claims of embezzlement, says Radzi Jidin

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 17): The Education Ministry secretary-general Datuk Yusran Shah Mohd Yusof has been asked to lodge a report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) immediately regarding allegations of embezzlement in the ministry.

Senior Minister of Education Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said in a Facebook posting tonight that the directive was issued following a video recording sent by an individual identified as Zaharin Yassin, claiming to have received a complaint of embezzlement related to Letters of Acceptance (SST) for contracts with regard to supply of cooked food and the cleanliness of buildings and areas.

“Since my name and that of the secretary-general of the MoE were also mentioned, I have instructed Yusran to lodge an immediate report to the MACC so that investigations into the allegations can be carried out as soon as possible.

“I also hope that Zaharin can convey the information he received to the MACC,” he added.

Radzi also uploaded a 2.45-minute video by Zaharin regarding the allegations. — Bernama