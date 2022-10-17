Environment and Water Ministry: Tropical storm Nesat expected to reach typhoon level tonight

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 17): Tropical storm Nesat located at 19.7°N 117.2 E north-west of the Philippines is moving west towards Hainan Island, China and it is expected to morph into a typhoon tonight.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the situation would cause strong winds in the South China Sea and reminded the public to be prepared for any eventuality.

“MetMalaysia (Malaysian Meteorological Department) has issued a Continuous Rain Warning (Waspada) for Sarawak, Sabah and WP Labuan until October 18, 2022.

“May God protect us from any disasters. Be careful,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

Earlier today, MetMalaysia issued a category one warning of strong winds and rough seas which are expected to occur in several areas over the waters of the South China Sea from tomorrow until Thursday (October 20).

It said strong winds with speeds of up to 40 to 50 kilometres per hour and waves up to 3.5 metres high are expected to occur in the waters of Timur Condore, Reef North, Layang-Layang, Pelawan and Labuan.

MetMalaysia also advised the public in these areas to be more aware and prepared for any eventuality.

“The latest weather information can be obtained through the official MetMalaysia website and social media, MyCuaca mobile application as well as the hotline at 1-300-22-1638,” it added. — Bernama