Five rescued after being stranded at Kpg Bronang Waterfall in Bau

KUCHING (Oct 17): All five people who were stranded at Kampung Bronang Waterfall in Bau after a heavy rain made it difficult for them to trek back to the starting point have been rescued last night.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Bomba operations centre, in a statement, said they were notified of the incident at 6.50pm and rescuers from Bau fire station deployed to the scene.

“The rescuers, who started the operation at 8.50pm, had to trek about five kilometres to reach the victims, comprising three men and two women.

“At around 10pm, the rescuers reported that they had found the victims. The victims were then led to the starting point before being handed over to their families,” it added.

Bomba said the rescue operation was assisted by villagers who guided the rescuers to the location of the waterfall,” it added.

The operation ended at around 12.10am today.