Former PKR senior leader joins Warisan

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 17): Seasoned veteran politician Dr Chong Eng Leong has joined Parti Warisan to continue the struggle for Sabah and to resolve the long perennial illegal immigrants (PTI) issue.

The former senator and PKR senior leader announced his joining during a Warisan Kota Kinabalu Division election machinery preparation workshop at Luyang here on October 15.

Dr Chong was presented a campaign shirt of the party by Warisan Vice President Datuk Junz Wong as a symbolic gesture and will soon submit the official membership form. He will be joining the party’s Kota Kinabalu Division.

The ceremony was witnessed by supreme council and KK division deputy chief Nicholas Chak, senior lawyer Datuk Kong Hong Ming, who recently joined the party in Tawau, and Paul Voon.

Junz said that Dr Chong would not only be beneficial to the party but an asset for Sabah as a whole.

“I’ve known him personally during the early days of my political career. Dr Chong was always vocal on the issue of illegal immigrants in Sabah.

“We welcome Dr Chong into our Warisan big family, we march on together in the spirit of unity and fight for Sabah’s rights and interests,” said Junz.

Dr Chong, a well-known general surgeon practicing in KPJ Specialist Sabah, said he is glad to join Warisan as the party is truly multiracial and the only competent local party that will champion Sabah’s rights.

“I believe Warisan is the best platform for me to contribute to the state’s development.”

Dr Chong was a former supreme council member of PBS but later left the party in 2008, before joining PKR Sabah as a committee member of the party’s Presidential Council for Finances, Security and Immigration.