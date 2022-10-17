GE15: Shafie still undecided on defending Semporna seat

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 17): Parti Warisan (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal is still in two minds over which seat he is going to contest in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).

He said there are several considerations to be made before deciding to defend the Semporna parliamentary seat that he has held since GE9 in 1995 when he was with Umno, and GE14 in 2018 with Warisan.

“I’m not sure yet (defending Semporna), I haven’t made a decision. We will see when the time comes, ” he said when met by reporters after launching the Putatan Warisan GE15 machinery here last night.

In GE14, Mohd Shafie defended the Semporna parliamentary seat when he obtained a majority of 20,674 votes, but there has been talks claiming that he would contest the Lahad Datu parliamentary seat in GE15 against its incumbent Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi who quit Warisan in October 2021. – Bernama