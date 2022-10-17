Group hopes championships will kick-start aquatic sports in Sarawak after three-year hiatus

KUCHING (Oct 17): The Amateur Swimming Association of Sarawak (Asas) are hoping that the 8th Samarahan-Kuching Divisions Primary and Secondary Inter-School Swimming Championships will kick-start aquatic sports in Sarawak after a lapse of almost three years.

Asas president Dato Wee Hong Seng was pleased to note that the two-day meet over the weekend had attracted 301 swimmers from 48 primary and secondary schools in the two divisions.

“This is a good sign that swimming is alive and kicking and I can see that the competition has been very fierce judging on the results for the past two days.

“It is most heartening to see a tremendous improvement with 24 new records being set and the response to the meet was very good in this first event organised after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the enforcement of the Movement Control Order as well as the Standard Operating Procedures being set by the relevant authorities,” Wee said at the closing ceremony at Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre yesterday.

“Asas, on behalf of the organiser Kota Samarahan Amateur Swimming Association (Kotas), would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to Kotas patron Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah who is Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, Farley Group of Companies and individuals who have contributed generously to the organising of this competition.

“Credit also goes to the hardworking officials, volunteers and the organising committee in executing and running the meet smoothly.

“To the swimmers, I congratulate the winners and keep up with the good work to scale greater heights and to those who did not win any medals, do not be disheartened, go back and train harder and your turn to stand on the podium will come sooner or later.

“I have seen many of you growing up and achieving good results. Let us enjoy this relationship and continue to fight and win medals in the pool and for our beloved Sarawak,” added Wee.

He later presented the main prizes to the winners.

SMK Kuching High were the overall champions in the secondary school section while St Joseph’s Private School were crowned as the overall champions of the primary schools section.

Also present were Sarawak Sports Corporation sports development division manager Ahmad Rodzli Hashim, Asas secretary Anthony Kong, Kotas president Alice Kwon, organising chairman Henry Hutter and other guests.