Highians, Josephians surprise themselves as swim champs

KUCHING (Oct 17): SMK Kuching High and St Joseph’s Private School were crowned overall champions for secondary and primary schools respectively at the 8th Samarahan-Kuching Divisions Primary and Secondary Inter-School Swimming Championships whicht ended at Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre at Petra Jaya last Sunday.

The Highians, represented by 18 swimmers, amassed 358 points to finish 22 points ahead of St Joseph’s Private School (Secondary) while SMK Sungai Maong finished in third place with 225 points.

In fourth to fifth spots were SMK Green Road with 122 points and Chung Hua Middle School No. 1 with 114 points respectively.

SMK Kuching High team manager Caoris Kee Yen Chun said the school was as surprised as he was delighted to finish top on the podium again after last capturing the overall title in 2017.

“In fact, the win came as a big surprise to us because we thought that the championship would be decided on the number gold medals won just like five years ago and we only learned that we had won again when the organiser announced it at the end of the competition.

“I believe our solid performance in this meet is due to the fact that a few of the swimmers who have done very well are training under the Sarawak Sports Corporation elite swimming programme while other swimmers are active trainees of Kota Samarahan Amateur Swimming Association (Kotas) and Kuching Amateur Swimming Association (Kasa) training programmes,” she told The Borneo Post when met after prize presentation.

Meanwhile, St Joseph’s Private School (Primary) topped the primary schools section with 326 points followed by Chung Hua Primary School No. 5 (303 points), Chung Hua Primary School No. 3 (298), Lodge School (Primary) with 231 and Chung Hua Primary School No. 6 (180).

St Joseph’s Private School (Primary) teacher in charge of swimming Diana Wellington hailed her swimmers and the support of parents for lifting the overall champions trophy for the first time after the organiser Kotas had decided to segregate the secondary and primary schools competitions.

“We fielded 40 swimmers who were very motivated and positive that they will win many events but were pleasantly surprised to be the overall champions,” she said.

She also mentioned the contributions of headmistress Shirley Chong, principals Brother Robert Teoh and Father Stanley Goh, and the swimming club founders Father Alvin Ng and Father Francis Lim.

The best performers in the boys competition were Jeff Chua of CHMS No. 1 in Group A who bagged eight golds and one bronze as well as created four new records, Darren Leong Yi Chen St Joseph’s Private School (Primary) in Group B who won seven golds, one silver and created one new record, Dylan Leong Yi Quan of St Joseph’s Private School (Secondary) in Group C who captured eight golds, one silver, and created five new records, Bryson Lee Khai Cheng of Chung Hua Primary School No. 3 in Group D who won nine golds and one silver and Jonas Chai He Xuan from Chung Hua Primary School Batu 4 1/2 in Group E who picked up five golds and five silvers.

Magdalene Lau of Tunku Putra HELP International School was adjudged the best girl swimmer in Group A after she bagged 10 golds while in Group B it was Bibienne Ong Shu Yi of SMK Batu Lintang with seven golds, one silver and one bronze. Other winners were Chereen Ngo Yi Rui of Chung Hua Primary School No. 3 in Group C with eight golds and two silvers, Elise Then Yi Xuan of Chung Hua Primary School No. 5 in Group D with nine golds and one new record and Sherly Chew Tze Wen of Chung Hua Primary School No. 5 who collected five golds, two silvers and three bronzes.

The two-day meet attracted 301 swimmers representing 48 primary and secondary schools in Kuching and Samarahan divisions.