Host E.A.T. Conference again next year, participants call on organiser

KUCHING (Oct 17): The participants of the inaugural ‘Engage and Taste (E.A.T): Taste of Borneo Conference’ hope that the event would be held again next year, and in the years to come

One of them, Joseph Martin Pudun, viewed the conference as ‘a good start’ in terms of exposure to local food and beverage (F&B) entrepreneurs, especially the small business operators.

“For the past two and a half days, the conference has brought a big impact, and given insight into what the rest of the world is doing.

“It also gives advantage to small businesses in Sarawak on how they can strengthen their operations with added values.

“I hope the organiser would leverage on the context that they have and make it (event) more happening with more small vendors coming in,” the assistant professor of UCSI University told The Borneo Post when met at the conference’s venue in Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday.

Echoing Joseph’s sentiments, Nur Adila Rasid from the Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) also expressed her hope for future E.A.T. Conference to welcome more university and skills-training institution students, especially those taking up culinary and hospitality service courses.

“It’s eye opening, especially for a Sarawakian like myself. It’s a good exposure.

“I hope this event would be held again next year, and I also hope to see more participants and speakers,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mahmud Omar Mohd Baseair from i-CATS University College suggested to organiser, should there be another edition of the conference next year, to expand the activities by including more outreach programmes.

He hailed the conference as ‘a much-needed event in Sarawak’, in that it provided an opportunity for the local F&B entrepreneurs to gain better understanding of their roles in gastronomy.

“I think it would be more interesting if the organiser could hold more programmes. For example, organise a tour to encourage more participants, especially the small vendors, to come and join this conference,” he said

Mahmud Omar’s colleague, Manser Jame Lee, further supported this suggestion.

“With this conference, the people of Sarawak would not be left behind because the youths would be able to gain information from speakers featured in this event,” said Manser.

The three-day E.A.T Borneo Conference 2022, which concluded yesterday, was the first home-grown event dedicated to culinary discourse.

It served as a platform for stakeholders from all across the food system to discuss critical issues, exchange thoughts and bridge network around food.

The Borneo Post came in as the official media partner for this conference.