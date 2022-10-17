International exhibition, conference on water and wastewater starts today

KUCHING (Oct 17): The Borneo International Water & Wastewater Exhibition & Conference (BIWWEC) 2022 is taking place at Imperial Hotel here starting today.

The large-scale exhibition of over 40 booths will be ongoing till Oct 19 and entrance is free for members of the public.

“We are proud to once again organise Sarawak’s only international congregation of water and wastewater experts. Our exhibition is open to the public and will showcase a variety of new technology and products from all around the region.

“We would like to invite the public to come, in order to know more about water and wastewater management in Sarawak,” said organising chairman Chang Kuet Shian, who is Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department director.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to officiate the exhibition themed ‘Sustainability & Resilience through Smart Technology and Innovation’.

“We look forward to working on active solutions and synergistic efforts to overcome challenges of water and wastewater needs in Borneo during the conference,” Chang added.

Among the sponsors involved are Weida Resources, Empayar Setia, Group Engineers Malaysia, AFC Valves, Exxor Technologies, Cipta Wawasan Maju Engineering, Weidasar and Krah Grande Borneo.

Exhibitors include TechKem group, Sauber Wasser, Waterhunt, Polyflow Pipes, Wilo Malaysia, Greendex, Astasoft, Syarikat Logam Unitreat, Polyware, Waterloo Design, Borneo Restu, DP Controls and Xylem Water Solutions Malaysia.

BIWWEC 2022 also features a three-day conference programme with notable speakers, workshops, panel discussions, networking sessions, site tour programmes and more.

The conference also provides delegates with Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points.

For more information, visit their website.