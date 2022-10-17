Ismail Sabri: Govt agrees to write off debts of Felcra participants

TAPAH (Oct 17): The government today agreed to write off the debt of Felcra Bhd participants and disburse payment amounting to RM181.5 million in 2/2022 interim profit distribution for its participants, announced Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said he was informed that the Felcra Board of Directors had approved the proposal to request the government to write off the outstanding debts of the Felcra participants’ amounting to RM233.8 million for less viable projects.

“As of December 2021, a total of 323 projects involving ​​22,173 hectares have been identified as less viable projects. If the yields are low, how can they pay the debts,” he said at a programme with Felcra participants, Risda smallholders and the Orang Asli at Arena Merdeka here today.

However, Ismail Sabri said matters pertaining to the cancellation of the Felcra participants’ debts required to be brought to the Cabinet meeting for approval and hoped that it could be submitted to the Cabinet after the 15th General Election (GE15). – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —