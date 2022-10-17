Ismail Sabri reiterates no issues between him and Umno president

BAGAN DATUK (Oct 17): Incumbent Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today reiterated that he has no problems with Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as speculated by certain parties after Parliament was dissolved.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the BN deputy chairman, said that he has known Ahmad Zahid for a very long time and that they have always maintained a good relationship.

“I have known the president since my school days. Not only him but also his wife when they were in love and yet to tie the knot. I know them.

“They are trying to divide us but please don’t try to do that. Nothing can break our relationship, between me and Zahid,” he said in his speech during the launching of BN’s Solidarity, Stability and Prosperity programme at the Umno building here.

There has been speculation going around claiming that there is a rift between the two ever since Ismail Sabri was appointed as the prime minister as usually the post will be given to the party’s president.

Ismail Sabri pointed out that only solidarity can determine the party’s success to continue governing the country.

“I and the president had a discussion the moment we found out that there is friction in Umno.

“We need to put a full stop to this matter. This is a bad perception and of course, the opposition wants to us divide.

“If we are not united, we might lose in the next general election. That is why we need to embrace solidarity to strengthen the party. There is no issue between me and Zahid. So now it is paramount for us to unite,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who was also present at the event, said during his speech said that he has known Ismail Sabri since 1973.

“During my first year at Universiti Malaya, my roommate was Ismail Sabri’s brother (Kamarazaman Yaakob). Ismail Sabri studied in a technical school and every weekend he use to come to my room.

“Don’t try to divide us, we have known each other for years and we have done all sorts of things,” he said.

About 7,000 supporters from the coalition’s component parties from several states namely Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Kelantan attended the programme.

Also present were, Umno vice president Datuk Seri Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir and Perak BN chairman, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad. — Malay Mail