Jombola competition to be held in Kuching on Oct 22

KUCHING (Oct 16): The Jombola Association of Sarawak is organising the inaugural Jombola competition in collaboration with the Youth and Sports Department, Sarawak at the Petra Jaya Multipurpose Sports Hall on Oct 22.

The competition is divided into men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. Interested participants can register at https://forms.gle/w6Z1oeuh6SH6gcXh9.

Registration is free and open to all Sarawakians of all ages and the closing date for registration is Oct 19.

All communities are invited to participate in this new sport which is the combination of badminton, squash, table tennis and tennis played on a badminton court.

“We would like to invite especially the Kuching and Kota Samarahan communities to come and join the competition. It’s a very enjoyable game and more than five doubles pairs from Murum District of Bintulu are coming for the competition.

“This is a community sport and easy to play,” said Jombola Association of Sarawak protem deputy president Dr Ong Kong Swee.

Equipment for the events will be provided to the registered participants.

The competition is played on a league system and the group leaders will cross over into the knockout stage to the final.

The top four of the doubles for all three categories will be awarded cash prizes, medals and certificates.

This Jombola competition is part of the activities and programmes organised in conjunction with the National Sports Month.

Participants will be informed on the schedules of their matches on Oct 21.

For inquiries on the competition, call the Jombola Sarawak secretariat at 017-6849441 or 016-8009904.

Meanwhile, Jombola Association of Sarawak protem president Kennedy Chukpai Ugon thanked the Sarawak Sports Corporation chief executive officer Morshidi Fredrick for assisting the association with the facilities and also for supporting the development of Jombola in Sarawak.

“To Youth and Sports Department Sarawak director Lamat Nyalau, we thank you for giving us the opportunity to support and organise the first Jombola competition in Sarawak during the national sports month of October,” said Chukpai.

Jombola Sarawak was officially launched on May 22, this year by the Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Chukpai had initiated the protem committee which had organised the coaching and technical clinic on July 30 and 31 for 53 participants and Training of Trainers (TOT) Jombola instructors course for nine selected coaches from Sarawak from Oct 8 to 9.