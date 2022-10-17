Khairy sidesteps questions on GE15 seat, thanks Tok Mat for gesture of assurance

SERDANG (Oct 17): Rembau incumbent MP Khairy Jamaluddin dodged questions today on where he plans to stand in the upcoming general election (GE15).

Khairy, who is also the caretaker health minister, instead expressed his gratitude to Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan for “assuring” him that the party would find a suitable constituency for him.

“I am thankful to him,” he told the media after launching the Serdang Hospital Cardiology Centre here today.

He then said that “there’s nothing new” when the media asked what was on the cards for him in GE15.

Yesterday, Mohamad, or fondly known as “Tok Mat”, said that Umno would not ignore a leader like Khairy who is also Rembau division deputy chief.

Tok Mat, who is Rembau division leader, said that the party had always been civilised when it came to the distribution of seats and would strive to improve the division’s election machinery.

Previously, it was reported that Khairy would be stepping aside for Tok Mat to contest the Rembau parliamentary seat in GE15.