Monday, October 17
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»MetMalaysia warns of continuous rain in Sarawak, Sabah, Labuan

MetMalaysia warns of continuous rain in Sarawak, Sabah, Labuan

0
Posted on Nation

MetMalaysa warned of continuous rain in Bintulu, Miri, Limbang, Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Keningau, Tambunan, the west coast and Kudat. – AFP photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 17): The Malaysian Department of Meteorology  (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert warning of continuous rain in several parts of Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan from today until tomorrow.

According to a MelMalaysa statement issued at 8.10 today, for Sarawak, the areas are Bintulu, Miri (Subis, Beluru and Marudi), and Limbang, while in Sabah,  it involves the interiors areas (Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Keningau and Tambunan), the West Coast and Kudat.

A continuous rain warning (warning) is issued when there are signs that rain and thunderstorms are occurring or expected to occur for more than six hours in an area. – Bernama

15th General Election: Don't miss out on the latest news, join our Telegram Channel.

Recommended Posts