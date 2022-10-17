Minos: Appointment of Borneo DPM must come with ‘real power’

KUCHING (Oct 17): The appointment of a deputy prime minister from amongst the MPs from Sarawak and Sabah after the 15th general election must come with real power to speed up the development in the East Malaysian states, says Peter Minos.

“The DPM post, if created, must not just be good in name or for show, but with real power to get more funds and to work on economic development of Sarawak and Sabah.

“The bottom line is, Sarawak and Sabah are very much behind in so many things compared to the peninsula. It is high time to rectify things or else Sarawak and Sabah will forever be lelf behind,” the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) veteran said.

He was commenting on proposal by PBB vice president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah for the next Malaysian prime minister to introduce additional deputy prime minister posts for MPs from Sarawak and Sabah.

Abdul Karim had told reporters last Friday there was nothing wrong for this to be done if Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and its counterparts in Sabah are able to deliver sufficient number of seats to form and stabilise the new government.

Minos, who is Kota Samarahan Municipal Council chairman, said it is timely for both Sarawak and Sabah to be treated fairly instead of having to ‘beg’ all the time for funds.

“With oil and gas resources, both Sarawak and Sabah are supposed to be doing very well. We cannot be like this forever. Time to get things right.

“We are also fed up of begging Kuala Lumpur and the federal government for funds to do this and that. We are always short of funds.

“Luckily we have some reserves and our own resources but they are hardly enough to speed up development in Sarawak,” he added.