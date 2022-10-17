Miri court fines Indonesian RM12,000 for overstaying in Sarawak

MIRI (Oct 17): An Indonesian woman was fined RM12,000 in default five months’ imprisonment by the Sessions Court here today for overstaying in the state.

Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan, who meted out the sentence against Ike Suwita, 22, from Singkawang, Indonesia, also ordered her to be referred to the Immigration Department for deportation after she has paid the fine or served her prison sentence.

Ike was charged under Section 15 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002), punishable under Section 15 (4) of the same Act, which carries a fine of not less than RM10,000 or an imprisonment term of not exceeding five years, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Ike was arrested at the first floor of a building at Jalan Teochew here around 2.55pm on Oct 9, this year for inspection as she was believed to be a foreigner.

Inspection found the accused who is an Indonesian has remained in Malaysia after the expiration of the visit pass lawfully issued to her.

Ike was then detained and brought to Miri Central police station for further action.

ASP Koay Kok Ping prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented by a legal counsel.