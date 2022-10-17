MPN: Give moratorium to SMEs, address labor shortage immediately

PUTRAJAYA: The National Recovery Council (MPN) has urged the government to provide loan moratorium to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in various sectors, especially retail, tourism and construction in order for the nation to recover from the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MPN member in charge of SMEs recovery Datuk Michael Kang Hua Keong said most SMEs today have zero to negative cashflow as the two-year lockdown during which the pandemic hit our country’s shores, has put them in tough spot.

“That is the reason why we hope that the government can expand the moratorium period for SMEs to recover for six months. In addition, we also hope that the relevant authorities and financial institutions can provide a one to two years’ grace period before taking legal action against SMEs facing loan repayment difficulties. They should be assisted, not ostracized,” he said.

Kang said since the local economy reopened, around 20 people from business backgrounds had fallen into bankruptcy every day and this is worrisome as 95 per cent of the nation’s workforce are in SMEs.

“Currently, there are no policies in place to protect them or to safeguard their interests. They have no money, no cash flow and are already in debts due to economic slowdown following the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

“When they can’t pay the loans, they will be forced to close and move out from their premises. When businesses wind up, many others will lose their jobs,” he said.

The extended moratorium period will provide room for SMEs to roll back their income and they will be able to continue repayment to the bank.

“It’s a win-win situation for all. The economy can recover, banks will make their profit, businesses will be able to sustain and people will have jobs,” he said.

Besides moratorium, Kang added that presently, the economy is experiencing a major labor shortage due to existing policies in the hiring of foreign workers.

“Currently, labor shortage stands at 1.5 million and only 76,000 foreign workers have entered Malaysia since the reopening of the borders. If we do not solve this matter as soon as possible, we will lose out entirely to our neighboring countries such as Indonesia and Vietnam,” he said.

The bureaucracy in hiring foreign workers needed to be reduced and a ‘green lane’ for automatic approval for at least 50 per cent of the number of foreign workers required, should be in place.

“The market sentiment is going down. Due to the Ukraine-Russia war, a lot of orders have been diverted to Malaysia and we stand to benefit from it from the economic perspective. However, due to the labor shortage issues, we could not deliver — leading to our factories having to redirect their orders to Vietnam and Indonesia, for instance,” he said.

The former SME Association of Malaysia President stressed that if this scenario is not resolved immediately, at the latest by year-end, Malaysia will lose its edge and this will hold back the nation’s economic recovery even further.

On the weakening of the ringgit, he said the local note depreciation has impacted the manufacturing industry heavily as the cost of operations, especially in acquiring raw materials, has skyrocketed.

“We need a clear policy for this. What is already there needs to be strengthened as policies serve as the guidelines for investors, be it for local or foreign investors.

“With potential investments coming, Malaysia can create more high-paying jobs, thus pushing us to be a self-sustaining nation, compared to now where we are overly relying on imports,” he said.

The better performances of SMEs mean a brighter and better future for the nation as they play an important role towards the nation’s overall gross domestic product (GDP).

“If SMEs are given the room to recover from this unprecedented pandemic, without doubt, our GDP can reach 10 per cent growth or even higher,” he said.

According to the Finance Ministry (MoF), Malaysia’s economy is expected to grow moderately between four and five percent in 2023 compared to the anticipated 6.5-7.0 percent growth in 2022 due to the global economic slowdown.

MPN has been a strong advocate in rebuilding SMEs from every aspect, especially from the labor market perspective and its financial liquidity standing.

This is because, based on a rapid survey by Business Pulse Survey, February-March 2022, 23 per cent have problems paying their debts, 75 per cent face late payment penalties and 11 per cent have filed for insolvency.

As for labor shortage, it had led to the commodities sector to suffer a loss of RM20 billion in 2021.

MPN is fully focused on putting the nation back on the right track of economic recovery, especially for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and it is now detailing the National Recovery Plan 2.0 to ensure fully recovery of the nation’s economy.

More information about MPN and its initiatives are available on its website.