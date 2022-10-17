MRC Sarawak launches Hotspot 999 Ambulance Service in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 17): The Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Sarawak Chapter has launched its Hotspot 999 Ambulance Service here.

According to MRC Sarawak chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan, the objective is reduce the response time from the moment an ambulance is despatched following the receipt of an emergency call, to its arrival at the scene of the incident.

“In any emergency incident, time is of the essence when it comes to providing professional pre-hospital care and transferring the patient immediately to a medical facility.

“To cut down the response time, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has embarked on a project with St John’s Ambulance Malaysia and Malaysian Red Crescent where ambulance units are being placed at ‘hotspots’, or areas where a high number of Malaysia Emergency Response Service 999 (MERS 999) calls are likely to be made.

“The ultimate aim is for the medical emergency response to be less than 15 minutes, or if possible, 10 minutes, in line with the international standards.

“The ambulance despatched from the nearest hotspot base should be able to bring early emergency care to the scene,” he said in officiating at the opening of the service base in Mydin Semariang Mall here yesterday.

Dr Chan also said the project was initiated in response to the MoH’s call for the establishment of a decentralised ambulance base in a strategic location within the state capital.

He added that after a study conducted by MoH, the ministry recommended for such hotspot to be sited in Semariang, in view of the steady development and population growth already taking place in that area.

In this regard, he said MRC Sarawak, in February this year, initiated the move to identify the most viable location for the establishment of the hotspot base.

“After a ‘soul-searching effort’, Mydin Semariang answered the call for a base to be set up in the mall.

“We commend Mydin’s noble corporate social responsibility gesture not only to MRC Sarawak Chapter, but to the whole community of Semariang as well.

“At the same time, the paramedics have been recruited and they have undergone extensive training at the Emergency Trauma Department of Sarawak General Hospital for two months.

“On this note, on behalf of MRC Sarawak, I would like to record our thanks to the director of Sarawak General Hospital for the training arrangements and support.

“Our special thanks also go to Dr Chan Hiang Chuan, head of the Emergency Trauma Department and his training team,” he said.

According to Dr Chan, the present ambulance crew strength is at six people, and they are working on two shifts daily: one from 7am to 3 pm, and the other from 3pm to 11pm.

It is informed that on a monthly basis, the Hotspot 999 Ambulance service attends to 30 to 40 medical or trauma cases, including those involving inter-facility transfers.

“The crew members are able to perform CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and the ambulance units are equipped with automated external defibrillators to handle life-threatening heart problems,” said Dr Chan.

Adding on, he MRC Sarawak would strive to enhance this community social project by elevating the efficiency of the ratio of funding to effectiveness and benefit for the community.

“The hotspot base can be an avenue to promote general health and wellbeing of the community with the engagement of our volunteers, together with medical personnel from the government and private medical centres who share the same aspirations.

“The wellness programme could create an awareness of the dangers of NCDs non-communicable diseases) with early detection of stroke and heart attack symptoms.

“Premature mortality rate attributed to cardiovascular disease is among the highest (among other factors) and this should be a health concern for all.

“The hotspot base can also provide health screening for blood pressure and sugar (levels),” he said.

It is also informed that the annual grant provided by MoH to operate the Hotspot 999 Ambulance Service has been stretched to the limit just on the ambulance service alone.

“This is a community social project that deserves a holistic support from the government, the corporate sector, civil societies and the community.

“MRC Sarawak hopes that well-meaning supporters and benefactors, particularly from Semariang, could come forth to render whatever assistance or support that they are able to provide.

“Any effort is significant and most welcome, as they would contribute immensely to the organisation,” said Dr Chan.