M’sian-made products expected to rise to new heights with new logo

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) hopes that the introduction of a new logo for Malaysian-made products will help local products gain recognition not only domestically but also internationally.

Its minister, Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, believed that the logo, which will be used from Nov 1 this year, would add value and quality assurance for local products.

He pointed out that the right to use the logo was not given arbitrarily but required all products to be labeled with it to first undergo quality screening tests before packaging.

“This also will indirectly create demand for local products and further contribute to the improvement of the domestic economy,” he said at the launch of the Malaysian Goods Carnival 2022 and Buy Malaysian Products Campaign at Plaza Angsana here recently .

“We aim for the production of quality local goods with attractive packaging so that our products can go up against international products and we would no longer need to be overly dependent on foreign products as we intensify efforts to control cash flow abroad.”

Nanta said the effectiveness of campaigns to promote Malaysian products can be seen when people start choosing to buy local goods and this trend has increased over the past few years, including the time when the country was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Total sales recorded last year alone was at RM142 million, while the total stock keeping unit (SKU) figure via the marketplaces was at 1.07 million.

The total SKU figure in various supermarket chains, supermarkets, convenience stores and petrol station convenience stores was recorded at more than 173,000 involving a total sales value of RM3.08 billion.

“This is an achievement that we are proud of because the increase in the sales revenue clearly shows that people are starting to switch over to Malaysian products. It will certainly help in stimulating the domestic economy for the benefit of everyone,” said Nanta.

For 2022, the federal government set the sales target to increase by 2.5 per cent compared to last year’s despite the various challenges including the inflation crisis and the global economic turmoil this year, he said.

The Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign for instance has been on-going since 1984 and it was rebranded in 2009 to give it a new lease of life.

This campaign’s main objectives are to increase the spirit of patriotism among Malaysians, stimulate economic growth, increase community awareness about the quality of Malaysian-made products and services which are competitive internationally and help local entrepreneurs in marketing their products and services.

Nanta said various new strategic initiatives were also being introduced by the ministry to ensure that the campaign remained relevant.

Through these initiatives, it is the ministry’s hope that Malaysian products successfully penetrate new market places and the retail industry as well as the online platforms, helping to empower entrepreneurs and develop their products, Nanta said

The ministry has established strategic cooperation with Kraftangan Malaysia to promote sales at the Publika Shopping Gallery, Kuala Lumpur starting Oct 10 until Oct 16 2022 and also with the Malaysian Bumiputera Designers Association (MBDA) in promoting fashion in conjunction with the My Gaya Month programme at Fahrenheit88, Kuala Lumpur from Oct 8 to Nov 10 2022.

The campaign in Johor Bahru, meanwhile, had managed to attract participation from large local companies including Petronas, Modenas, Proton and Perodua as well as Shopee, Lazada and PG Mall.

“This shows our commitment to help promote local goods. This is an ongoing effort by all parties.

The Malaysian Goods Carnival 2022 here is the second campaign after the one held in Ipoh, Perak.

The programme here brought together a total of 127 exhibitors consisting of local goods entrepreneurs and giant corporations.

“This shows that the industry, manufacturers and retailers are equal in promoting Malaysian products so that they are comparable to international products and brands.,” said Nanta.

“The ministry also hopes that Malaysian families would come over to the Malaysian Goods Carnival 2022 in droves to support local products and entrepreneurs and indirectly contribute to speeding up the recovery of the country’s economy.”