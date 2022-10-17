Nine Sabah heart patients sent to KL for surgery

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 17): SOS Heart Foundation (SOSHF) has sent nine young patients from Sabah to Kuala Lumpur for corrective heart surgery this year.

According to its president, Datuk Eva Susau, since its inception in 1981, SOSHF has sent a total of 710 young patients for treatment of their heart ailments.

Yesterday, Susau was at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) to welcome home SOSHF’s most recent heart patient, eight-year-old Aurelleya who hails from Kampung Mangkalua, Kota Marudu.

Aurelleya’s heart surgery in Kuala Lumpur was fully sponsored by SOSHF and she was accompanied by her mother Meldirawati.

Susau said Aurelleya’s father is a rubber tapper who only earns about RM300 a month.

“The distance from their home to Queen Elizabeth Hospital II is around 149km and the one-way journey takes about three hours. According to Meldirawati, if Aurelleya has an appointment at the specialist hospital in Kota Kinabalu, she will have to hire a car and it would cost them RM200 to and from Kota Marudu and money is not easy to come by,” Susau said.

“This is one area of great concern as many of our poor patients faced with the lack of financial means to pay for transportation fees to seek medical help and to see doctor for their appointment,” she added.

Susau said that SOSHF has also created a welfare fund to help the very poor patients who find it very challenging and difficult to pay for their transportation fees and also to buy milk formula for their young children.

In order to ensure that they do not miss any of their medical appointments, she urged the families who are having financial problems to seek assistance.

She lamented that the cost of almost everything has increased and this included the cost of flight to Kuala Lumpur, transportations, medical treatment/operation cost, and milk formula among others.

“We have patients who are also suffering with malnutrition and their weight is below their age recommendations. Hence, the Society also tries to help in their welfare need,” she said.

Susau disclosed that on August 4 this year, the Society fully sponsored one-year-old Muhd Abdullah Muammar from Kinabatangan for a heart surgery and also three-year-old Jennie Christina Jen from Kota Belud on Oct 7.

Both are now recuperating at home, she said.

“As the cost of sending these young patients for heart surgery to give them a second lease of life is high, SOSHF would like to appeal to the public and corporate sector to donate generously to the Society as more funds is needed to send more patients for corrective heart surgeries.

“All donations to the Society are tax exempted and any amount will be deeply appreciated. For those who wish to be part of us in this journey, please feel free to bank in to our CIMB number 8005716221, contact number: 019-8801270,” she said.