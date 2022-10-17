Perak Sultan consents to dissolution of state assembly, says Menteri Besar

TAPAH (Oct 17): The Perak State Legislative Assembly has been dissolved effective today to make way for the 15th general election (GE15), said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

He said the dissolution of the state assembly had received the consent of the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

“The letter on the declaration of the dissolution of the state assembly effective today was obtained on Sunday,” he told a media conference here today.

It was reported that on Wednesday, Saarani had an audience with Sultan Nazrin Shah to seek his consent to dissolve the state assembly and was told to meet the Ruler again on Friday.

According to Saarani, the application for the dissolution was in accordance with Clause 2 Article 36 Part One of the Constitution of the State of Perak.

Perak has 59 state seats, of which 25 are held by Barisan Nasional, followed by DAP (15), Amanah (five), Bersatu (four), PAS (three), PKR (three), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (three), and independent (one). – Bernama