Pintaras Jaya’ jobs in Singapore a timely replenishment

KUCHING: Pintaras Jaya Bhd’s (Pintaras Jaya) six new jobs in Singapore have been viewed as a timely replenishment and analysts expect it to be a beneficiary of the uptrend of Singapore’s construction sector.

In a filing on Bursa Malaysia, Pintaras Jaya announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore, Pintary International Pte Ltd, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pintary Foundations Pte Ltd, has secured six new piling contracts worth approximately RM192 million (S$59 million) in total.

These projects have commencement dates from October 2022 with contract periods ranging from three to 18 months.

“The construction scene in Singapore is generally more competitive than Malaysia so we would be conservative in our profit margin expectations, which could be about five per cent, giving Pintaras Jaya a net profit of RM9.6 million from all the six new projects.

“Recall that for the FY22 ended June 30, Pintaras Jaya’s construction revenue came in 20 per cent higher at RM401.8 million but its PBT declined 13 per cent to RM48 million, due to higher raw material prices, fuel, labour cost and lower productivity.

“Note that about 80 per cent of the group’s construction revenue comes from its Singapore operations,” said the research team at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research).

With this, Pintaras Jaya has an outstanding order book of about RM430 million now, which provides stable earnings visibility for FY23.

It noted that Pintaras Jaya previously guided that it remains cautious of unforeseen cost escalation in new tenders and view that tender prices would be more competitive in FY23.

“We remain positive on Pintaras Jaya’s prospects as we expect them to be a beneficiary of the uptrend of Singapore’s construction sector, projected to be between 12 and 23.6 per cent in 2022 until 2026.

“Its Singapore unit Pintary is among the top five players in the neighbouring country’s foundation and geotechnical industry and we believe the group can ride on this for quality job wins in FY23.

“Prospects are also improving in Malaysia with the pick-up in construction activities, coupled with the expected rollout of infrastructure projects by the government.

“All factors considered, we reiterate our ‘buy’ recommendation on Pintaras Jaya,” MIDF Research said.