Police: Schoolgirl among 22 arrested at ‘wild’ party in Penang

GEORGE TOWN (Oct 17): Police arrested 22 individuals, including six teenagers and a schoolgirl, at a wild party in a raid on a three-storey bungalow in Batu Ferringhi, near here last Thursday.

North-east district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said, acting on information and intelligence, police raided the bungalow at 1.40am and arrested 14 men and eight women who were all aged between 16 and 21.

“Of the number arrested, six are minors and one is still in school. During the search in the bungalow, we seized two packets of ketamine weighing 0.9 grammes (g) and three ecstasy pills, all worth RM195.

“Initial investigations found that the organiser was a 19-year-old man who rented the bungalow at the rate of RM1,000 for one night. His guests were mostly his friends who had received a private invitation through WhatsApp group,” he told a press conference here today.

He said those who accepted the invitation had to pay RM80 to RM100 per person while female invitees were not charged.

Urine tests found that six of the men were positive for drugs and they were remanded for six days to assist in the investigation under Section 12(3) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Separately, Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) enforcement operation head Mohd Azizon Noordin said his team arrested 10 Muslim women and four men for alcohol consumption in an operation at an entertainment centre in Lebuh Chulia, early yesterday morning.

“Those arrested include four Indonesian women and all 14 of them are aged between 18 and 34.

The case is being investigated under the Penang Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment 1996,” he said. — Bernama