PSB branches want party leadership to consider fielding candidate in Puncak Borneo

KUCHING (Oct 17): The recently formed Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Puncak Borneo Parliamentary Committee has called on the top party leadership to seriously consider fielding its candidate in the constituency in the coming 15th general election (GE15).

Its chairman Sanjan Daik said during the meeting held at M10, Kota Padawan here yesterday, the branch leaders and members from PSB Mambong, PSB Tarat and PSB Serembu had passed a resolution that the party should go for Puncak Borneo.

He said at the meeting, members had elected him to head the committee as chairman, while PSB Serembu branch chairperson Iana Akam is the deputy chairman.

The PSB Mambong chairman said the formation of the parliamentary committee was witnessed and officiated by a PSB presidential council member Datuk Ranum Mina, who is tasked to take charge of the Bidayuh seats.

“The purpose of forming the committee was to get ready for the forthcoming GE15, which will most probably be held in November 2022.

“At the meeting, we all agreed that PSB must contest in Puncak Borneo as it stands a very good chance of winning the seat as Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) has so many aspiring candidates vying for the slot.

“At least people are already moving on the ground telling the people that they will be the candidate for GPS and at the same time the incumbent Datuk Willie Mongin, who recently joined PBB, might also want to defend his seat,” he added.

He said the tussle for the seat among the PBB aspiring candidates may cause splits in votes, which may be to the advantage of PSB, a local based party.

PSB secretary-general Baru Bian when asked recently if PSB would go for Puncak Borneo and if they had identified their potential candidate to contest in the constituency in the coming 15th general election, only replied briefly, “We are meeting soon to finalise things.”

Puncak Borneo is one of the interesting seats to watch in GE15 after Pakatan Harapan (PH) ended PBB’s unbeaten streak in GE14 through Datuk Willie Mongin.

Willie, however, had been accepted into PBB, and who GPS will field in Puncak Borneo remains a guessing game.

As for PH, their most likely candidate is Diog Dios from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

The PKR Puncak Borneo chairman is said to have been on the ground ever since PH was still in power.