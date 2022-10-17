Sarawak set for growth, development in world of gastronomy, says E.A.T Conference curator

KUCHING (Oct 17): Sarawak is on track to further grow and develop itself in the world of gastronomy.

In stating this, ‘Engage and Taste (E.A.T): Taste of Borneo Conference 2022’ programme co-curator Raine Melissa Riman has observed that Sarawak is slowly embracing the new standards pioneered by the other ‘Creative Cities’ – referring to those listed under Unesco’s Creative Cities Network (UCCN).

Fellow co-curator Ronald Lim, in his view, has hailed the conference as a means to pave new approaches through information, networking, and exchange of experiences.

Both have intended to use the conference as a platform to provide a safe space for like-minded ‘foodtrepreneurs’ to engage with one another, to foster a professional and inclusive environment conducive to networking and subsequently, to share their ideas towards develop the gastronomy aspects of Kuching, which has been accorded the ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’ status by Unesco.

“We want the conference to be engaged in a two-way experience, where both the speakers and the audience are actively learning from each other, during and post conference, and going home with an actionable takeaway,” said Lim in a post-conference interview with The Borneo Post at the conference’s venue, Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

He further said the conference not only meant to educate the participants, but to also establish business relationships between local restaurant owners and the speakers.

“On what’s happening behind the scenes, we’re actually bringing people together.

‘We introduced Anna (PHUTURE Foods co-founder) to local food distributors who are looking to promote and sell plant-based meals.

“We had also matched a local restaurateur with a jam maker from Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Adding on to Lim, Raine said in curating the list of programmes, they did a survey on what their fellow Sarawakians and partners would like to learn and take away from the conference.

On the three-day conference, Lim said although it ended yesterday, it was not the end of the E.A.T.’s journey.

“Remembering Kuching’s designation as one of Unesco’s ‘Creative Cities’, this is merely the beginning of our gastronomic adventure – we are only getting started,” he said.

Looking ahead, Raine was optimistic about next year’s edition of E.A.T., which she said would introduce a whole new concept on how the event would be organised going forward.

On this, Lim remarked: “We might change the name, who knows?

“But if there’s one thing that’s certain, it would be for the event to continue as an avenue for the community to further develop themselves. The intention is by the end of the day, to provide a sharing space for Sarawak’s ‘foodtrepreneurs’, as well as to create and connect this community to the world.”

Interjecting, Raine added: “Participants may anticipate a new array of experiences (interactive and engaging) in next year’s edition of E.A.T.”

Meanwhile, Day 3 of ‘E.A.T: Taste of Borneo Conference 2022’ began with a session on ‘Introducing UCCN – Gastronomy City’, presented by Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy Focal Point for City of Mérida (Mexico),Dr Eduardo Seijo, who highlighted the importance of fostering a commitment towards a more inclusive and sustainable experience by establishing partnerships between the public and the private sectors, as well as civil societies.

Up next was a panel on ‘Gastronomy Tourism Empowering Local Communities’, where Launceston Gastronomy chair Jane Bennett, and Usuki Municipal Government manager Hideki Shuto discussed the need for understanding the significance of local food and communities to further develop a city as a gastronomic destination.

Later, there was a presentation on some of Unesco’s designated Creative Cities jointly conducted by San Antonio Creative City of Gastronomy deputy coordinator Colleen Swain, Mariangela Regazzi who is team manager of the Tourist Information Office on behalf of the Municipality of Parma, together with Seijo, Bennett and Hideki.

There was a talk on ‘What Does Various Funders Look For in a F&B Business?’ by Vision Group managing director Zhu Lian, who shared some ideas on how businesses could consider fundraising options based on his experiences and ventures.

The closing session was one on ‘How Does Storytelling Affect Your F&B Valuation?’, delivered by Vision Advisory managing director Shaun Chua, who talked about the need of a thorough direction of storytelling in a concise and impactful way to fundraise a business so as to further improve the communications with the investors.

The conference was jointly organised by Kuching Chefs Association, ARC Creators and BCCK, with the support from the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak and Business Event Sarawak. For more information about the post-conference initiatives, go to https://eatconference.com/.

