Youths’ voting pattern remains ‘grey area’ in GE15, says SUPP branch chief

SIBU (Oct 17): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong said it is still uncertain how the youth voters will vote in the coming parliamentary election following the implementation of Undi18.

Wong said it is also uncertain whether they will go back to their hometown to vote in the coming parliamentary election since many of those in this group are doing their pre-university studies such as foundation, A-Level and matriculation.

“Because of the automatic registration, the address in your identity card will determine your polling station. So, I am not too sure. It is a very uncertain area.

“Everything is so new but people have been telling me that parents will play a big role for the first timers. They said parents will have a big say because they (youth voters) may ask for the opinions of the parents and parents may advise them who to vote for,” he said when asked if the youth voters will be the kingmakers in the coming parliamentary election.

Wong was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of SUPP Dudong branch’s mobile service at Sing Kwong Salim Shopping Complex here yesterday.

In view of the uncertainty over how the youth voters are going to vote in the coming general election, he said it is very difficult to predict whether they will vote for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Pakatan Harapan (PH) or the other political parties.

“Really, it is an area that all of us have a lot of worries about. It is a grey area.”

Wong pointed out that if the previously held Johor state election is anything to go by, nobody can say that the youth voters will vote for the opposition.

“If you look at the results of (last) Johor (state election), those aged 18 and 21 who were eligible to vote for the first time, BN (Barisan Nasional) won in Johor. So, I don’t know…let’s wait and see,” he said.

The Parliament had in 2019 amended the Federal Constitution to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 years’ old, and simultaneously introduced the automatic voter registration.

It was reported that around 5.8 million new voters were added to the electoral roll after both amendments came into effect last year.