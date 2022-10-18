133 new Covid-19 new cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 18): Sabah recorded 133 new Covid-19 new cases on Tuesday with 6.95 positivity rate.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 1,915 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

“Six districts recorded double-digit cases namely Kota Kinabalu with 31 cases, Papar 15, Lahad Datu 13, Tawau 12, Sandakan 11 and Penampang 10.

“Meanwhile eight districts recorded zero cases were Kalabakan, Kuala Penyu, Kunak, Nabawan, Pitas, Ranau, Telupid and Tongod,” he said.

From the 133 cases recorded, a total of 126 are in Categories 1 and 2, four in Category 3, two in Category 4 and one in Category 5.