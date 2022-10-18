Abdul Karim hopes China reopen its borders by next year

KUCHING (Oct 18): Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah hopes to see China reopen its borders to foreign tourists by next year.

He pointed out that the closure of China’s borders since the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 had affected various industries globally, including tourism.

“I can’t wait to see the borders reopen from China, who still needs to sort out some matters.

“But I’m sure their borders will finally open…probably next year,” he told a press conference after officiating the Malaysia Inbound Chinese Association (Mica) Foliday Campaign here yesterday.

He expressed his confidence that once China reopens its borders and eases its Covid-19 restrictions, this will be of great benefit for the tourism industry.

“It is not only about the Chinese tourists coming down to this region but Malaysians also love going to China. It is two-way,” he said.

Abdul Karim commended Mica for organising its campaign and business-to-business (B2B) networking event here so as to learn more about Sarawak and what the state has to offer.

“I’m very happy to see that Sarawak has been identified as one of the potential destinations for inbound Chinese tourists from China and greater China as well as from Peninsular Malaysia.

“I can say that we have got a lot of things to offer, whether it’s food, nature, or festivals,” he said.

Mica is a non-governmental and non-profit association aimed at providing its members with a platform for exchanging information pertaining to the inbound tourism industry.

In its effort to stimulate domestic tourism, the association launched its Foliday campaign in which the F stands for safe travel with ‘family, friends, fun and freebie’.

The campaign’s objectives include conducting technique studies on new tourism products and travellers’ behaviour in Sarawak; exploring the possibilities of promoting Sarawak as an all-rounded tourism destination that combines the uniqueness and diversified cultures into business events, conventions and exhibitions; and to promote business development through B2B networking sessions among the Peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak tourism industry players.

The Foliday campaign in Sarawak is the last of the series. Previously, Mica organised the campaign in six states; namely Terengganu, Perak, Penang, Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Sabah.

Also present at the press conference were Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sebastian Ting, the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee and Mica president Dato Dr Angie Ng.