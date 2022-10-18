Abg Jo: No decision yet by S’wak on three key matters involving federal govt

KUCHING (Oct 18): Sarawak has yet to make any final decision regarding the three key matters involving the federal government, apart from defending the state’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

This was disclosed by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in a press conference after chairing Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB)-Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) meetings here today.

The ‘three things’, as mentioned by him, referred to the special federal grant under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution, the administration of Sarawak’s court of law, and the recognition of technical departments by the federal government in view of these departments being the implementors of federal projects inSarawak.

“Apart from defending Sarawak’s rights under MA63, we have three more important things that we haven’t decided yet – only three things.

“There are, however, other issues that are more administrative in nature that we need to discuss,” he told reporters at Wisma PBB here.

Commenting on the special grant under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution, Abang Johari said although the federal government had accepted it, Sarawak would want to base it on a formula.

It was reported previously that the Premier had stated that should the country be doing well financially, the revenue must then be shared with the state.

On the administration of Sarawak’s court of law, he recalled about Sarawak and Sabah previously having the Borneo High Court.

“Last time, we had the Court of Malaya and Court of Borneo (under the MA63 and Inter-Governmental Committee, or IGC Report, when Malaysia was formed).

“Now we no longer have Court of Borneo; it has become the (High) Court in Sabah and Sarawak.

“We need to look at this because according to the current arrangements; (for example) lawyers from the peninsula cannot practice in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

Earlier Abang Johari, also PBB president and GPS chairman, presided over two meetings – one with PBB leaders and incumbents, and another with members of GPS supreme council.