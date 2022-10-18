BDA squad clears fallen tree branches on Bintulu roads following strong winds

BINTULU (Oct 18) The Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) Serve 24/7 squad cleared the fallen tree branches along several roads here following the strong winds last night.

In a post on Facebook, BDA said six personnel were deployed to several affected areas following reports received from the members of the public and Bintulu fire station.

The areas were Jalan Sultan Iskandar, Jalan Mempelam, Fortune Park and Jalan Tun Abang Hj Openg/ Tanjung Batu.

“The squad members cut and pruned the fallen tree branches and cleaned the roads.

“They also installed safety ropes along the affected areas to alert the road users to be more cautious while using the roads,” it added.