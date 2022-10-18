Beef up efforts to resolve sick projects, Uggah tells JKR

MIRI (Oct 18): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah has urged the Public Works Department (JKR) to beef up its efforts in resolving sick projects in Sarawak within three years from now.

“This is my hope and Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s expectation. It is also the high expectation of the people expecting them.

“I am very confident we all can accomplish this but we must beef up our efforts. We can always discuss how we can speed up the process,” he said when officiating at the JKR Senior Officers Conference 2022 at a leading hotel here on Monday.

Uggah, who is Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development, said out of some 60 sick projects in Sarawak, between 30 to 40 were in very critical condition.

“Rescue contractors can manage at least 20 of them. Others can be saved through the Variation of Price (VOP) clause,” he said.

He explained one of the issues that causes sick projects was not selecting the right or reputable contractors.

In this regard, Uggah said there has been the suggestion that there should be a seminar to discuss how the state government can have a mechanism for JKR to get such contractors to implement state projects.

“We can relook at the process, the approach that we can take. The sole objective is to put an end to occurrences of sick projects.

“Our Premier too wants us to have this seminar. I hope we can organise it before the end of the year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uggah reminded JKR that it plays a very crucial role in infrastructure development in the implementation of the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030)

“This is one of the pillars of the strategy. Infrastructure development is still an issue to be addressed for Sarawak to be a developed and high income state by 2030,” he said.

He further said Sarawak still needs over 7,000 kilometers of road to connect every village and settlements from Lundu to Limbang, while upgrading over 4,000 kilometres of existing ones.

“Looking at the costs involved, it is very scary. But these are the targets we need to look at and to implement by 2030,” he said.

On another issue, Uggah suggested JKR to explore and study modern technologies in road and bridge construction, and monitoring systems which it could adopt for greater efficiency in delivering.

“The drone technology is another one worth considering,” he said.