Bintulu cops nab two foreigners for suspected drug trafficking

BINTULU (Oct 18): The police here have arrested two foreign men on Monday at the Kidurong Industrial Area for suspected drug trafficking.

The two suspects aged 28 and 30 were being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for allegedly possessing syabu or methamphetamine weighing 61.90 grams.

Bintulu District police headquarters in a Facebook post said the police seized a transparent plastic packet and eight transparent straw tubes containing crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine from the suspects during the arrest.

Both suspects would also be investigated under Sec 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 for not having valid travel documents.

If convicted for drug possession under Section 39B, the suspects could be sentenced to death by hanging or life imprisonment and whipping not less than 15 times.

Section 6(1)(c) carries a fine not more than RM10,000 or jail not more than five years or both and six strokes of rotan upon conviction.